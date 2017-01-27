Screen Gems’ “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” opened with a solid $1 million at 2,464 North America locations in Thursday night previews.

That was more than double the take for Universal’s controversial family drama “A Dog’s Purpose,” which launched with a moderate $455,000 in 2,255 domestic sites.

“Resident Evil: Final Chapter” is projected to finish the weekend with about $13 million to $14 million at 3,104 sites. The film — which has a $40 million price tag — marks the sixth and final installment in the franchise adaptation of Capcom’s video game series.

Milla Jovovich — who has been in all six movies — portrays the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”), Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, South Korean actor Lee Joon-Gi and Fraser James also star with Paul W.S. Anderson returning to direct.

“A Dog’s Purpose” faces serious challenges this weekend in the face of a week-old call for a boycott of the canine feel-good film, which opens at 3,058 North American locations. Even with the controversy, “A Dog’s Purpose” may still win the weekend with projections of a launch in the $18 million to $22 million range — slightly lower than pre-boycott estimates.

Universal Pictures is releasing the movie for Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media, following one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans over several lifetimes.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has blistered everyone involved with the movie in the wake of the Jan. 18 release of a leaked video showing a German Shepherd named Hercules balking at performing a stunt in churning water. Producer Gavin Polone, director Lasse Hallstrom, co-screenwriter W. Bruce Cameron and animal trainers from Birds and Animals Unlimited have said TMZ and PETA mischaracterized what actually took place — insisting that Hercules was reluctant to go into water only because he had not rehearsed at the specific location.

Universal canceled the premiere and the film’s press junket. The film was produced for about $22 million range and stars Dennis Quaid, Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance and Pooch Hall.

Universal may be competing against itself for the top spot, with the second weekend of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” expected to finish in the high teens. “Split” opened with a surprisingly strong $40 million in its opening weekend with solid support from all demographics.