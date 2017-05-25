‘Boss Baby 2’ Dated for March 2021 With Alec Baldwin Returning

Film Reporter @krolljvar
The Boss Baby
Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation is moving forward on a sequel to its box office hit “The Boss Baby” and dated the film for March 26, 2021.

Alec Baldwin is returning to voice the title character with Universal Pictures distributing.

The sequel brings back the creative team from the sleeper hit for a new adventure based on award-winning author Marla Frazee’s picture-book series.

“The Boss Baby” opened this past March and has since grossed $469 million worldwide, including $167 million domestically.

Directed by Tom McGrath, the story follows a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby that pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

DreamWorks Animation is next set to release “Captain Underpants,” starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, on June 2.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad