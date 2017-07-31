‘Borg/McEnroe’ With Shia LaBeouf to Open Toronto Film Festival

Tennis’ most famous duelists will help kick off this year’s Toronto Film Festival

“Borg/McEnroe,” a new drama about the longterm rivalry between the unflappable Swedish tennis star Björn Borg and the hard-charging American John McEnroe will have its world premiere as the opening night gala film at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7. There could be a little controversy associated with the glitzy event. Last month, Shia LaBeouf, who stars as McEnroe, was arrested for public intoxication and caught on camera telling a black police officer that he will go to hell because of his skin color. LaBeouf apologized for his remarks.

The film is directed by Janus Metz and written by Ronnie Sandahl. Sverrir Gudnason and Stellan Skarsgård co-star.

Neo will release the film in North America in 2018. The festival runs from September 7 to 17, 2017.

More to come…