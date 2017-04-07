Rapper-actor Boosie Badazz will make his feature film debut in the independent boxing movie “Glass Jaw,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama is currently shooting in Los Angeles. “Glass Jaw” is produced by Steve Perry (“True Romance”) and Zeus Zamani. The executive producers are Tommy Vlahopoulos of Tommy V Productions, Tom Sulkowski, and Dan Gatsby of Gatsby Studios.

Lee Kholafai plays the lead role in the pic about a one-time boxing champion who goes to prison and loses everything, then experiences the trials and tribulations of redeeming his reputation. The movie is directed by Jeff Celentano (“Breaking Point”) from a script by Brandon Espy, Lee Kholafai, Korrina Rico, and Michael Testa.

The cast includes Dana Sasso, Jon Gries, Ashlee Macropoulos, Mark Rolston, Jaime Camil, Vernon Wells, and Steven Williams.

Badazz plays a boxing bettor and underground fight club operator with street smarts who wins money on Kholafai’s character’s fight.

Badazz has released six albums, starting with 2000’s “Youngest of Da Camp.” He pled guilty to drug charges and served in Louisiana State Penitentiary from 2009 to 2014. After he was released, he officially changed his name from “Lil Boosie” to “Boosie Badazz.”