‘Boondock Saints’ Director Troy Duffy Boards Thriller ‘Blood Spoon Council’

“The Boondock Saints” director Troy Duffy is making his return to directing for the first time in nearly a decade with the psychological thriller “The Blood Spoon Council.”

Producer Scott Clayton and his Oceanside Media announced Tuesday that he’s producing and fully financing “The Blood Spoon Council.” Duffy last directed “The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day” in 2009.

“The Blood Spoon Council” is titled after a vigilante group of the same name that hunts down and executes serial killers. When the FBI commissions a rogue profiler to get inside the head of the group, the investigation is derailed by a game of cat-and-mouse.

Duffy is developing the feature “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em” and the comedy “Black Ghost,” which he is writing with Cedric The Entertainer. He’s partnered with Don Carmody of DCTV to create “The Boondock Saints: Origins.”

The original 1999 “Boondock Saints,” starring Willem Dafoe, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Norman Reedus, developed a large following through word-of-mouth publicity and a strong home video performance. Duffy’s difficulties in dealing with his sudden fame were the subject of the 2003 documentary “Overnight.”

“Troy has built an incredibly strong and loyal fan base following ‘The Boondock Saints,’” Clayton said. “Fans of his cult classic, both old and new, are in for a special treat with his latest film project, The Blood Spoon Council. He brings back the same raw, unforgiving action tangled with the kinetic storytelling that audiences know and love to his new film. With his extraordinary cinematic vision, Troy is poised to make an impactful resurgence in the industry.”

Duffy said, ”I want to create an action packed psychological thriller with ‘Blood Spoon’ and I have held nothing back. All the killers and their crimes are inspired by actual serial cases. The mastermind of the Council is a one-of-a-kind character that will take a one-of-a-kind talent to portray him. ‘The Blood Spoon Council’ may be dark but it is darkly beautiful, darkly exciting and it satisfies that devilish curiosity many of us have about serial killers and the uniquely gifted individuals who pursue them.”

Variety reported on June 19 that Oceanside had come on board to produce and fully finance the action adventure “One In The Chamber” from David Gordon Green, directed by Darius Shahmir. It’s also backing “The Claim,” written by Damien Chazelle, to be produced alongside Route One Entertainment. The news about Duffy was first reported by Screen.