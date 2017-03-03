Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell of Stone Village Productions have won a competitive auction for movie rights to Lidia Yuknavitch’s sci-fi novel “The Book of Joan.”

The book is a re-telling of the Joan of Arc saga in a terrifying future where the heroine has emerged to save a world ravaged by war, violence, and greed. A group of rebels unite to dismantle the iron rule of a dictator, galvanized by the heroic song of Joan, a child-warrior who possesses a mysterious force.

“I am thrilled to bring ‘The Book of Joan’ to the big screen,” Steindorf said. “Lidia has created some of the most dynamic, iconic female protagonists I have ever read and the novel couldn’t be more timely.”

David Boies is handling production for Stone Village. Marcela Mar is co-producing

Stone Village’s producing credits include “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Jane Got a Gun,” and “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

The book will be published by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, on April 18. Elle Magazine, Nylon, BuzzFeed, and Huffington Post have listed it as one of the most-anticipated books of the year.

Stone Village recently acquired the New York Times bestseller “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, and B.A. Paris’ thriller novel “Behind Closed Doors,” which will be adapted into a film written by Melissa London Hilfers.

Yuknavitch is the bestselling author of “The Chronology of Water” and “The Small Backs of Children.” A book based on her viral TED Talk, “The Misfit’s Manifesto,” will be published in October. She is represented for publishing by Rayhane Sanders at Massie & McQuilkin and for film by The Gersh Agency.