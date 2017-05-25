Bona Film Group and CAA Establish Film Fund

Bona Film Group and CAA have launched a long-term film fund, with an initial $150 million investment. The fund will be co-managed by Bona and CAA, with a focus on financing English-language films for the global marketplace, Chinese co-productions, and Chinese-language films for the local market.

All films financed through the fund will be distributed in China by Bona Film Group; CAA will represent the North American and select international distribution rights to all films.

The announcement follows the news of Bona Film financing Roland Emmerich’s next film “Midway,” which is based on the famous World War II battle between U.S. and Japanese forces.

“With Bona, we have a strategic partner that brings an unmatched level of expertise of the Chinese film distribution landscape and a shared commitment to helping grow the Chinese film market,” said Roeg Sutherland, head of CAA’s Global Film Finance & Sales Group. “In addition to furthering CAA’s film packaging work within China, the fund creates and expands opportunities for the agency’s filmmaker and talent clients on a global basis.”

CAA, which opened its China office in 2005, recently announced a partnership with CMC Capital Partners to form CAA China, a world-class media and entertainment platform that builds upon the agency’s successful multiplatform approach to the market.