‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Finds New Director After Bryan Singer’s Firing

Fox has tapped Dexter Fletcher as the new director of “Bohemian Rhapsody” to replace the fired Bryan Singer.
Production will resume next week. Fletcher’s credits include “Eddie the Eagle” and “Wild Bill.”
More to come…
