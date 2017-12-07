You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Finds New Director After Bryan Singer’s Firing

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Fox has tapped Dexter Fletcher as the new director of “Bohemian Rhapsody” to replace the fired Bryan Singer.

Production will resume next week. Fletcher’s credits include “Eddie the Eagle” and “Wild Bill.”

 More to come…

More Film

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad