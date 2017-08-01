Blumhouse Teams With DreamWorks Animation on Dark Comedy ‘Spooky Jack’

Horror specialist Blumhouse Productions is moving into animation, teaming with DreamWorks Animation on a feature film: a dark comedy tentatively titled “Spooky Jack.”

The companies have tapped Robert Ben Garant to write the script, based on his original idea about three siblings who move into a new house and accidentally finding monsters — and discover that the monsters are as afraid of humans as humans are of monsters.

DreamWorks Animation’s Damon Ross will produce and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum will exec produce. The project had been in the works at Blumhouse as a live-action feature script by Garant.

Blumhouse has a 10-year first-look deal with Universal, while the studio’s parent, Comcast, bought DreamWorks Animation last year for $3.8 billion. Analysts believe that DreamWorks Animation will give Universal added clout in competing with rivals like Disney, Time Warner, and Viacom in competing for family audiences.

Blumhouse has a formidable record in horror with “Split” and “Get Out” scoring at the box office this year following the successes of the “Purge,” “Insidious,” “Paranormal Activity,” and “Ouija” franchises. Garant is best known as the writer on the “Night at the Museum” franchise and the 2014 Blumhouse horror movie “Jessabelle.”

Garant is repped by UTA and Principato-Young. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.