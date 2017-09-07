Blumhouse Partners With Neon to Manage BH Tilt Label

Jason Blum
Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions has formed an alliance with Tom Quinn and Tim League’s Neon to manage the genre label BH Tilt.

Blumhouse launched the Tilt label in 2014 for micro-budget films and has, up until now, managed the label entirely in-house. BH Tilt has released eight films in partnership with Universal’s OTL Releasing, including “The Darkness,” “The Belko Experiment,” and “Lowriders.”

“After two years of experimentation and learning with the BH Tilt model, we are thrilled to join forces with Tom and Tim in a partnership for Tilt’s next phase, which we believe will lead to long-term sustainable success,” Blum said. “Tom is known throughout the industry for his leadership in pushing forward new strategies for alternative distribution and Tim is a savvy entrepreneur who built the most beloved indie cinema chain in America. They’ve also carved out an impressive track record discovering and supporting some of today’s top genre filmmakers.”

Quinn and League acquired two films for Neon in January at this year’s Sundance Film Festival — Matt Spicer’s “Ingrid Goes West,” starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, and Eliza Hittman’s “Beach Rats.” Their slate includes Nacho Vigalondo’s “Colossal,” starring Anne Hathaway, and Laura Poitras’ “Risk.”

“Jason Blum has built a powerhouse label in BH Tilt,” Quinn and League said. “Our partnership marks a milestone in the industry, in which we’ve decided to join forces with a common commitment to create the premier genre label. We couldn’t be more excited about what this means for the future of genre films and fans.”

Blum is a pioneer in producing small-budget genre films. Blumhouse Productions was behind the box office hits “Get Out” and “Split” this year, and is home to the “Purge,” “Insidious,” “Sinister,” and “Paranormal Activity” franchises. Neon will continue to operate independently.

