Blu Hunt Set for Danielle Moonstar Role in X-Men Spinoff ‘New Mutants’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Blu Hunt Set for Danielle Moonstar
Marvel

Blu Hunt has been cast as Danielle Moonstar in Fox’s X-Men spinoff “New Mutants.”

She joins Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, and Henry Zaga in the movie with Josh Boone directing. Rosario Dawson has been in negotiations. The project will focus on mutant teens learning to cope with their superpowers who must escape a secret facility.

Taylor-Joy will play Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik. Williams will portray Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, Heaton is playing portraying Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball, and Zaga is playing Sunspot.

“New Mutants,” created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, was the first X-Men comic spinoff, launched in the early 1980s. The “New Mutants” movie is in pre-production and has been set for an April 13, 2018, opening. “The Fault in Our Stars” director Josh Boone is helming “New Mutants” from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee about teenage superheroes-mutants.

Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing. Fox announced in April that it was dating three Marvel movies for 2018 — “New Mutants” for April 13, “Deadpool 2” for June 1, and “Dark Phoenix” for Nov. 2.

The Danielle Moonstar role is a Native American who has the power to create illusions drawn from the fears and desires of a person’s mind. Hunt, who is part Native American, has appeared the CW series The Originals.”

Hunt is repped by CAA and by Brett Cates at Rothman/Andres Entertainment.

Filed Under:

