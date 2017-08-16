Blake Lively’s Spy Thriller ‘The Rhythm Section’ Lands at Paramount

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Blake Lively The Rhythm Section
Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” has landed at Paramount Pictures with the studio agreeing to buy worldwide distribution rights.

The project will be directed by “The Handmaid’s Tale” exec producer Reed Morano, from a script by Mark Burnell with “James Bond” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli producing. IM Global will finance the film. Lively was attached to the project a month ago.

The movie is a contemporary adaptation of the first of Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively will play the titular heroine, who is on a path to self-destruction after the death of her family in an airplane crash. After discovering from a journalist that the crash wasn’t an accident and watching that journalist get killed, she adapts the identity of an assassin in order to track down those responsible.

Related

Blake Lively

Blake Lively to Star in Thriller ‘The Husband’s Secret’ From ‘Big Little Lies’ Author

Former IM Global head Stuart Ford, who was ousted from his post recently, will be an exec producer along with Greg Shapiro and Burnell.

Morano helmed several episodes of the hit Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Lively starred in “The Shallows,” Woody Allen’s “Café Society,” and “The Age of Adaline.” Morano and Lively are repped by WME. She is also managed by Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad