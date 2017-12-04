Blake Lively Injures Her Hand on ‘The Rhythm Section’ Set

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blake Lively injured
CREDIT: Sundholm,Magnus/action press/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday.

“Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on ‘The Rhythm Section’ as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the movie said in a statement.

Paramount had previously dated the movie for Feb. 22, 2019. It’s currently unclear if the injury will affect the release.

Variety has reached out to Lively’s reps for more details.

“The Rhythm Section” is based on the first of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively stars as the titular heroine, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in an airplane crash after she finds out that it may not have been an accident.

Paramount acquired rights to “The Rhythm Section” in August, setting “The Handmaid’s Tale” exec producer Reed Morano to direct from a script by Burnell. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producing, with IM Global financing the movie.

More Film

  • Blake Lively injured

    Blake Lively Injures Her Hand on 'The Rhythm Section' Set

    Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday. “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on […]

  • Blade Runner 2049

    Oscars: 20 Films Advance in Visual Effects Race

    Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday. “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on […]

  • America to Me

    Sundance Announces 2018 Shorts, Special Events and New Indie Episodic Lineups

    Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday. “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on […]

  • Amber Rufflin

    Amber Ruffin to Host Writers Guild Awards in New York

    Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday. “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on […]

  • Mia Maniscalco

    Amblin Partners Ups Mia Maniscalco to VP of Production

    Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday. “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on […]

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    'Avengers: Infinity War' First Trailer Smashes Competition on Social Media

    Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday. “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on […]

  • Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts

    Film Academy Announces 10 Animated Shorts Advancing in Oscar Race

    Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday. “Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad