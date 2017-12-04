Blake Lively Injures Her Hand on ‘The Rhythm Section’ Set

Blake Lively has sustained an injury to her hand on the set of Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section,” prompting production to halt on the spy thriller, the studio confirmed on Monday.

“Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on ‘The Rhythm Section’ as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the movie said in a statement.

Paramount had previously dated the movie for Feb. 22, 2019. It’s currently unclear if the injury will affect the release.

Variety has reached out to Lively’s reps for more details.

“The Rhythm Section” is based on the first of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively stars as the titular heroine, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in an airplane crash after she finds out that it may not have been an accident.

Paramount acquired rights to “The Rhythm Section” in August, setting “The Handmaid’s Tale” exec producer Reed Morano to direct from a script by Burnell. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producing, with IM Global financing the movie.