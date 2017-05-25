Blake Lively to Star in Thriller ‘The Husband’s Secret’ From ‘Big Little Lies’ Author

Blake Lively is set to star in CBS Films’ thriller “The Husband’s Secret.”

Lively will also executive produce the film, with Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano producing via their Depth of Field production company.

Based on “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s novel, the story follows a wife, mother, and chronic perfectionist who inadvertently discovers that her husband has been keeping a secret from her for years … a secret that leads her to realize that her life is built on a foundation of lies and murder.

“Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman and Blake Lively’s unique combination of vulnerability, strength, and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realize Moriarty’s creation,” said CBS Films President Terry Press.

The book was published by Amy Einhorn Books in 2013 and quickly climbed to No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Lively starred in Woody Allen’s “Cafe Society,” “All I See is You” — which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival — and “The Shallows” last year. The latter surprised at the box office with $119 million worldwide on a $17 million budget.

