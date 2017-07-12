Blake Lively to Play Assassin in Movie Adaptation From ‘James Bond’ Producers

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Blake Lively
James Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively is attached to star in the thriller “The Rhythm Section” from director Reed Morano, and “James Bond” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

IM Global will finance the film with Wilson and Broccoli producing through their Eon Productions banner, with IM Global co-founder Stuart Ford exec producing along with Greg Shapiro and Mark Burnell.

The movie is a contemporary adaptation of the first of Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” British series of four novels. Lively will play the titular heroine, who’s on a path to self-destruction after the death of her family in an airplane crash — a flight that she was meant to be on. After discovering that the crash wasn’t an accident, her anger awakens a new sense of purpose as she becomes an assassin to track down those responsible. Other novels in Burnell’s popular series include “Gemini,” “The Third Woman,” and “Chameleon.”

Related

Blake Lively

Blake Lively on Women in Hollywood, Directing and Possible ‘Gossip Girl’ Reunion

“We are thrilled to be bringing Mark Burnell’s ‘The Rhythm Section’ to the big screen with our partners at IM Global,” Broccoli and Wilson said. “It is exciting for us to be working with the immensely talented team of director Reed Morano and actress who have a strong vision for this very compelling story driven by a female protagonist.”

The movie marks Morano’s feature film directing debut. She’s received critical acclaim for directing several episodes of the hit Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“In Stephanie Patrick, Mark has created a unique female heroine who turns so many of the current cinematic clichés surrounding so-called ‘kick-ass’ female leads on their head,” Ford said. “To be bringing such a fresh, realistic, and bold international thriller to the big screen with EON Productions, Reed, and Blake is an exciting proposition for us all at IM Global.”

The film will begin production this fall and will likely shoot in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Spain, and Switzerland.

Lively most recently starred in “The Shallows” and will appear next in “All I See Is You” opposite Jason Clarke.

WME represents Eon Productions, Morano, and Lively. Lively is also represented by Management 360. IM Global and WME Global are handling worldwide rights.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad