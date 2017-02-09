Rising star Blake Jenner has joined the cast of Bart Layton’s “American Animals.” The actor was one of five new cast additions announced Thursday. Young actors Barry Keoghan and Jared Abrahamson will also join the heist film, alongside veteran character actors Ann Dowd and Udo Kier.

“American Animals” is Layton’s first film since his BAFTA-winning documentary “The Imposter” and marks his first foray into narrative feature film. It is based on the true story of four young men who mistook their lives for a movie and attempted one of the most audacious heists in U.S. history. Evan Peters also stars.

Layton also wrote the film which is a RAW production, co-financed and developed by Film4 and AI Film. It is produced by Katherine Butler, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger and Mary Jane Skalski. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.

The film is expected to begin principal photography later this year in the U.S.

Jenner starred in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!” and appeared alongside Hailee Steinfeld in Kelly Fremon Craig’s “The Edge of Seventeen,” both released in 2016. He was most recently seen alongside Logan Lerman and Elle Fanning and in Shawn Christensen’s “Sidney Hall,” which saw its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

Keoghan is set to make a mark as one of the young leads of Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” released worldwide in July. Abrahamson was named one of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Rising Stars of 2016 and is nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for with performance in Kevan Funk’s “Hello Destroyer.”