‘Shiloh’ Star Blake Heron Dies at 35

Blake Heron, who gained fame as a teen actor during the 1990s, has died at his home in La Crescenta, Calif. He was 35.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed his death. Heron was found dead on Friday morning at his residence. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Heron was discovered by a friend who told authorities that he had been sick with the flu for the last few days.

Heron, a native of Sherman Oaks, Calif., made his film debut in the 1995 Disney film “Tom and Huck,” playing Ben Rodgers, and in the television series “Reality Check” as Bud McNeight. In 1996, he starred as the main character in the Warner Bros. family drama “Shiloh,” portraying an adolescent who rescues an abused hunting dog in a small town. Michael Moriarty, Ann Dowd, and Scott Wilson co-starred. The film was based on Phyllis Reynolds Naylor’s book by the same name.

Heron starred in several mid-1990s television movies, including “Trilogy of Terror II” and “Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher.” He appeared in the HBO movie “Cheaters” in 2000, and had credits on the TV series “Boston Public,” “Family Law,” and “The Guardian.”

He appeared as Specialist Galen Bungum in Mel Gibson’s “We Were Soldiers” in 2002 and also appeared in “Dandelion.” Funeral services are pending.