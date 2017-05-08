‘Blade Runner 2049’ Explosive Full Trailer Debuts

2049 is inching closer — Warner Bros. released the official, full-length trailer for the “Blade Runner” sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” on Monday morning at a live trailer debut event with stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, and director Denis Villeneuve

The Los Angeles event also included a Q&A with the trio.

“The first film made me question what it meant to be a human being,” Gosling said about the original 1982 movie, directed by Ridley Scott.

Ford return as LAPD blade runner Deckard in the second installment.

“It’s very interesting visiting a character after some time. … It was a very gratifying experience,” he said at the event.

This trailer follows the first teaser for the film, which was released in December, as well as footage shown at CinemaCon in March.

The sci-fi film also stars Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Barkhad Abdi, and Dave Bautista.

The sequel is set 30 years after the events of the original movie. Gosling plays Los Angeles Police Department Officer K, the new blade runner who unearths a secret that has the potential to further unravel society. He embarks on a quest to find Deckard, who has been missing for three decades.

“I always told you you were special,” Ana de Armas tells Gosling’s Officer K in the new trailer.

Hampton Fancher and Michael Green wrote the screenplay, which follows the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples, based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” Scott’s original movie — set in Los Angeles in 2019 — followed Deckard, who pursued replicants that had escaped from an off-world colony.

Frank Giustra and Tim Gamble of Thunderbird Films will serve as executive producers alongside Scott and with Bill Carraro.

Sony Pictures is co-financing the movie with Alcon Entertainment and will distribute it overseas.

The movie hits theaters on Oct. 6.