‘Blade Runner 2049’: Harrison Ford Warns Ryan Gosling in New Trailer (Watch)

A new trailer for “Blade Runner 2049” has dropped over two months after the first preview was released. “Good Morning America” debuted the extended look at the long-awaited sequel Monday morning.

While the first trailer introduced us to Ryan Gosling’s new LAPD officer, K, Monday’s clip is no replicant: this one is all about Harrison Ford.

“You’re a cop,” Ford questions his successor, adding, “I had your job once.”

“What happened?” responds Gosling, before being told, “We were being hunted!”

“2049” was directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Barkhad Abdi, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Lennie James, Jared Leto, Edward James Olmos, and Robin Wright, in addition to Ford and Gosling.

Hampton Fancher and Michael Green wrote the screenplay, which follows the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples, based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” Ridley Scott’s original movie — set in Los Angeles in 2019 — followed Ford’s Deckard, who pursued replicants that had escaped from an off-world colony.

Frank Giustra and Tim Gamble of Thunderbird Films will serve as executive producers alongside Scott and Bill Carraro. Sony Pictures is co-financing the movie with Alcon Entertainment and will distribute it overseas.

“Blade Runner 2049” runs into theaters Oct. 6. The full trailer can be viewed below: