Sony chief Tom Rothman has one message for those who think fans won’t be rushing to the theaters to see “Blade Runner 2049”: “Netflix, my ass.”

The exec dropped the zinger while debuting new footage of the “Blade Runner” sequel to exhibition industry professionals at CinemaCon, with star Ryan Gosling on hand. The footage that the actor brought with him to Las Vegas stunned the crowd, featuring an apocalyptic Los Angeles and Las Vegas filled with snow and dust storms.

Rothman, for his part, called the film “cool as s—,” and Gosling told the crowd of theater owners that the team behind Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049” tried to keep CGI to a minimum. The new footage showed more of Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard and Gosling’s Officer Q, as well as a creepy look at Jared Leto.

Robin Wright and Ana de Armas also star in the film, which hits theaters on Oct. 6.

