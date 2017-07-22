‘Blade Runner 2049’: New Teaser Connects the Dots Between Original and Sequel

Curious about what happened between the original “Blade Runner” and its sequel?

A 180-degree video display helped fill in the gaps during the Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The journey sets up the sequel, set 30 years in the future in a dystopian Los Angeles where the police are trying to find illegal replicants. The whole “Blade Runner 2049” story is laid out on roadto2049.bladerunnermovie.com.

Moderator Chris Hardwick asked the sequel’s director Denis Villeneuve why he took the job. “I didn’t want somebody else to f— it up,” he responded.

Ryan Gosling made minor waves for comparing his experience on the movie to being “on a football team with the Avengers.” Hardwick jumped in to let the audience know that Gosling meant to say “Justice League,” prompting laughs.

The cast was dodgy when it came to plot details. When asked if the sequel will answer fans’ questions about the original, Harrison slyly replied, “It doesn’t matter what I think.”

Later, he teased, “The original film explored the ethics of the creation of replicants and their utility and we further develop those themes in the story … but I’m not going to tell you anything about it.”

But it was an audience question directed at Harrison that got the biggest response when he was asked if his goal is to reboot every major franchise. “You bet your a— it is,” he joked as the audience roared.

The panel also screened a short clip from the movie, in addition to releasing new trailers for “Ready Player One,” “Justice League” and a first look at “Aquaman.”