‘Black Panther’ Climbs to Top of Social Media Chart With First Trailer

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” dominated social media buzz last week in the wake of its first trailer with 466,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The trailer for the film debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced off. The footage offered the first look at such big stars as Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular Black Panther.

Boseman, who debuted the character in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” plays T’Challa, the king of a fictional, technologically advanced African nation. “Black Panther” opens Feb. 16.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated nearly 88,000 new conversations last week as the studio released extended clips on June 6-8, and revealed Zendaya’s role as Mary Jane Watson on June 9.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” has produced a total of 1.95 million new conversations. The tentpole opens on July 7.

Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” generated 45,000 new conversations last week in the wake of releasing a final trailer on June 9. The movie, which has generated a total of 423,000 conversations on social media, opens Friday.

Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” saw 21,000 new conversations as the studio released character posters on June 5 and an international trailer on June 8. The fifth Transformers film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, opens June 21.

Disney-Lucasfilms’ “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 13,000 new conversations after the June 6 announcement of its early U.K. release date on June 6, and alleged plot details leaked on June 7. The tentpole, which opens Dec. 15, has already generated 1.87 million new conversations.