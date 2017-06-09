‘Black Panther’ Poster Unveiled Ahead of Teaser Trailer Debut

News Editor, Variety.com @MaaneKhat
Captain America: Civil War
Courtesy of Film Frame/Marvel

Black Panther is unmasked in the first poster for the film, which was released by Marvel Studios on Friday ahead of the teaser trailer’s debut tonight.

The “Black Panther” poster features the titular hero, played by Chadwick Boseman, perched on his throne in Wakanda.

The first trailer for the film will air during Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The match between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers begins at 6 p.m. PT on ABC.

Boseman, who debuted the character in “Captain America: Civil War,” plays T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder.

Michael B. Jordan (villain Killmonger), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), and Sterling K. Brown round out the star-studded cast. The superhero tentpole is directed by “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed” filmmaker Ryan Coogler, marking a reunion between him and Jordan.

“Black Panther” pounces to theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Filed Under:

