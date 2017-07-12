‘Black Panther’ New Photos Show Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan in Combat

Marvel debuted several new photos for its upcoming film “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, in Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, giving fans a deeper look into the Wakanda-set movie.

“Black Panther” centers around T’Challa (Boseman) — aka Black Panther — who becomes the king of Wakanda after his father’s assassination in “Captain America: Civil War” and faces challenges in his new role. Jordan plays Erik Killmonger, a dissident and would-be usurper to the Wakandan throne. Lupita Nyong’o also stars as Nakia, a member of the Dora Milaje, an all-female combination of special forces and secret service, who works undercover around the world to protect Wakanda’s interests. The cast includes other big names like Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, and Andy Serkis, all of whom are featured in the photos.

The images give insight into the world of Wakanda, a secret African country rich in Vibranium, the metal used to make Captain America’s shield. Due to the metal’s high value, the nation is highly technologically advanced, which is evident in the ceremonial costumes of Nakia and other members of the Dora Milaje, as well as Black Panther’s own Vibranium suit.

“We could make five movies only about Panther and his world because it’s so rich,” producer Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told EW.

“Black Panther” doesn’t take place solely in Wakanda, however. The photos show T’Challa, Nakia, and Okoye — the chief of intel for the Dora Milaje — in a South Korean high-end luxury casino overseeing a confrontation between Serkis’ character Ulysses Klaue and Freeman’s Everett Ross, who was introduced in “Civil War.” Klaue is a mercenary who has stolen some of Wakanda’s most valuable secrets and is allied with Killmonger, while Ross is a CIA operative trusted by the Wakandans.

“Black Panther” hits theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Check out other first-look photos below.