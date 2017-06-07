‘Black Mirror’s’ Hannah John-Kamen Lands Key Role in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In the first major casting in the upcoming sequel to “Ant-Man,” Marvel has tapped Hannah John-Kamen for a new role in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Paul Rudd is returning in the title role with Evangeline Lilly coming back as Hope van Dyne a.k.a. the Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are also expected to reprise their roles from the original.

Marvel had no comment on the casting.

Peyton Reed, who helmed the first pic, is back in the director’s chair with Rudd and Gabriel Ferrari penning the script. Kevin Feige is producing.

The plot is being kept under wraps, as are details about who John-Kamen will be playing. Marvel had been meeting with actresses over the past month before finally being won over by the rising star.

The original film grossed $519 million worldwide including $180 million domestically. Rudd most recently reprised the role in “Captain America: Civil War.”

The sequel bows on July 6, 2018.

John-Kamen comes from the TV world, having appeared in such popular shows as “Black Mirror,” “Game of Thrones,” and, most recently, the Hulu series “Killjoys.” She also caught the eye of Steven Spielberg, who cast her in a lead role in “Ready Player One.”

She is repped by Paradigm and Scott Marshall Partners.