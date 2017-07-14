Biopic on Civil Rights Pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer in Development

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Fannie Lou Hamer
Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A biopic on civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer is in the works with “Remember the Titans” writer Gregory Allen Howard and Chris Columbus’ 1492 production company.

Columbus and Howard will produce the untitled project with Michael Barnathan, Mark Radcliffe, and Jenny Blum. No director or actors are attached.

Hamer, who grew up in Mississippi as a sharecropper on a sixth-grade education, was a key organizer in the 1962 Freedom Summer for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. She was badly beaten in 1963 after being jailed before becoming the vice-chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which she represented at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, N.J.

Related

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Netflix Buys Documentary ‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson’

Hamer gained national attention for a televised speech at the convention before the party’s credentials committee. She explained why the committee should recognize the integrated Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party instead of the state’s segregated official party delegation.

“If the Freedom Democratic Party is not seated now, I question America,” Hamer said. “Is this America? The land of the free and the home of the brave, where we have to sleep with our telephones off the hooks because our lives be threatened daily because we want to live as decent human beings, in America?”

The party leaders worked out a compromise in which two delegates were seated but without voting rights. In response, Hamer said, “We didn’t come all the way up here to compromise for no more than we’d gotten here. We didn’t come all this way for no two seats when all of us is tired.”

Delegates from the party were seated at the 1968 convention. Hamer died in 1977 at the age of 59.

Howard has also been developing a Harriet Tubman biopic as a producer and writer.

Howard is represented by WME and The Gotham Group. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad