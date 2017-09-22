Billy Eichner in Talks to Join Anna Kendrick’s Female Santa Claus Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Billy Eichner female Santa Claus film
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Eichner is in negotiations to join Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader in Disney’s female Santa Claus film “Nicole,” sources tell Variety.

“Miss Congeniality” scribe Marc Lawrence is directing and writing the script.

The movie revolves around Santa’s daughter, presumably the titular Nicole, who is forced to take over the family business when her father retires and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight. Eichner’s role is unknown at this time.

Suzanne Todd is producing, while Louie Provost is overseeing the project for Disney. Production is expected to start sometime this fall. The film hits theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.

While this movie is not related to Disney’s “The Santa Clause” trilogy starring Tim Allen, the studio seems to be in the Kris Kringle business, as it’s also developing another holiday-themed project: Kevin Hart’s “Dashing Through the Snow.”

Eichner will also voice Timon in Jon Favreau’s live-action “The Lion King” reboot for Disney. Eichner has been busy on the TV front as he continues to star in Hulu’s “Difficult People,” while also recurring on Netflix’s “Friends From College” and FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult.” However, Eichner’s comedy game show series, “Billy on the Street,” is leaving truTV, the network annouced on Thursday.

He is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

