Film News Roundup: Billy Dee Williams, Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish Receive Honors

In today’s film news roundup, Billy Dee Williams will receive a Hollywood legacy award, the Art Directors Guild taps three for lifetime achievement, and fan-owned Legion M invests in a Nicolas Cage movie.

HONORS

The American Black Film Festival will honor Billy Dee Williams with the Hollywood legacy award, actor Omari Hardwick with the distinguished ABFF alumni award, and actress Tiffany Haddish with the rising star award.

The awards gala will take place on Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The show celebrates individuals of African descent who have made distinguished contributions to American culture through their work, and salutes the year’s best movies and television shows.

Williams’ credits include “Brian’s Song,” “Lady Sings the Blues,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” and “Batman.” Hardwick stars in the Starz series “Power” with credits on “Tyler Perry’s for Colored Girls” and BET Network’s “Being Mary Jane.”

Haddish starred in Universal’s hit summer movie “Girls Trip” and will be seen starring with Tracy Morgan in the new TBS show “The Last O.G.” She just wrapped production on Universal’s “Night School.” Director and producer Ava DuVernay will receive the industry visionary award.

****

Scenic artist John Moffitt, Oscar-nominated set designer James J. Murakami, and senior illustrator Martin Kline are joining previously announced production designer Norm Newberry as recipients of the Art Directors Guild lifetime achievement award.

They will be honored at the 22nd annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards on Jan. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

Moffitt’s credits include “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events,” 1984’s “Ghostbusters,” the Batman series and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Moffitt was the Art Directors Guild Associate Executive Director from 2006 to 2014.

Murakami’s has been set designer on nine movies directed by Clint Eastwood including “Gran Torino,” “Invictus,” “J. Edgar,” “American Sniper” and “Sully.” Murakami received an Emmy and two Emmy nominations while serving as art director on “Deadwood” and was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on “The Changeling” in 2008.

Kline’s credits include “Jurassic Park,” “Forrest Gump,” “Spider-Man” and “Polar Express.” He joined Sony Pictures Imageworks in 1995 and spent 12 years as Managing Art Director.