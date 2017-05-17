Billy Crudup Joins Richard Linklater’s ‘Where’d You Go Bernadette?’

Billy Crudup has joined Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of “Where’d You Go Bernadette?,” sources have confirmed to Variety.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna and Nina Jacobson’s Color Force acquired the movie rights in 2013 to Maria Semple’s 2012 novel.

The story follows an architect-turned-recluse named Bernadette Fox (played by Blanchett), who goes missing prior to a family trip to Antarctica. Her 15-year-old daughter, Bee, narrates the story and goes on a quest with Bernadette’s husband to find her. Wiig will portray a family neighbor, Audrey, an uptight mother who annoys Bernadette.

The latest draft is penned by Holly Gent Palmo and Vincent Palmo Jr. with Linklater. The previous writers were Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Producers are Ellison, Jacobson, and Brad Simpson of Color Force.

Crudup stars in the Ridley Scott-directed “Alien: Covenant,” as well as in the upcoming Netflix series “Gypsy.” He was also recently seen in Fox Searchlight’s “Jackie” and is set to play Barry Allen’s father in “Justice League.”

