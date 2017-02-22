Billy Brown, best known for his roles in “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Sons of Anarchy,” will star opposite Taraji P. Henson in the Screen Gems hitman thriller “Proud Mary.”

Babak Najafi is on board to direct. John Stewart Newman and Christian Swegal wrote the script, and Paul Schiff and Tai Duncan are producing the film.

Henson will play a hit woman whose life is upturned when she meets a young boy who awakens the maternal instinct she never knew she had. Details of Billy’s role are unknown at this time.

Production is expected to start this April in Boston.

Brown currently plays Detective Nate Lahey in Shonda Rhimes’ ABC drama “How to Get Away With Murder.” Previously, Brown was a series regular on the CBS series “Hostages,” alongside Toni Collette and Dylan McDermott. He is best known as the brutal gang leader August Marks on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.”

Brown’s feature film credits include “Cloverfield,” “Lakeview Terrace,” and “Star Trek.” He is repped by APA and Good Fear Film & Management.