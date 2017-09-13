Billie Lourd Originally Auditioned for Rey Role in ‘Star Wars’

Staff Writer @ecnyren

In an interview on “The Ellen Show,” Billie Lourd revealed that she originally auditioned for the role of Rey in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“J.J. Abrams called me to come in for ‘Star Wars’ because he couldn’t find someone for the lead,” she explained. “I went in and he ended up giving me this tiny role with a couple lines and I was super excited. I didn’t know what was going to happen, ended up going and fell in love with it — was weirdly singing Jersey Boys on set, really comfortable.”

Related

Daisy Ridely as Rey

‘Star Wars’ New Images Include Touching Shot of Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd

The lead role, of course, ended up going to Daisy Ridley. She will reprise the role of Rey in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” due out in theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

Lourd continued that after her experience on “Star Wars,” her mother Carrie Fisher suggested that she pursue acting more seriously. “I came home and my mom said, ‘You know, this is really weird that you’re comfortable here, this is one of the most uncomfortable environments in the world. If you’re comfortable here, you should do this.'”

Lourd went on to star in Fox’s “Scream Queens” before its cancellation in May. She also spoke about getting to act alongside her late mother on “The Force Awakens.”

“It was incredible,” she said. “I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason and I think I ended up in that movie for a reason. It was really incredible for us to have that experience together.”

Watch the full interview here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad