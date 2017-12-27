Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on Anniversary of Her Death: ‘I Love You Times Infinity’

Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 14 Dec 2015
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, with a trip to see the Northern Lights.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” she posted on Instagram Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Fisher’s death. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did.”

Along with a photo of her father, Bryan Lourd, and the bright green northern lights, Billie Lourd wrote, “I love you times infinity.”

Fisher died last December of cardiac arrest at 60 years old. Her last on-screen appearance was in the recently released “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which also featured Lourd in a small role.

Earlier in December, Lourd posted another social media tribute to her mother on the day of the film’s release, spelling out “I miss you” in emojis, along with a photo of the two from the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiere.

Friends and fans have been honoring Fisher on social media on Wednesday using the hashtag #CarrieOnForever. Her on-screen brother in “Star Wars,” Mark Hamill, expressed his condolences on Twitter, writing, “No one’s ever really gone.”

