News of actor Bill Paxton’s surprising death after heart surgery swept the entertainment industry on Oscar morning. The actor, who was 61, appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including “Big Love,” “Aliens,” “Titanic” and “Twister.”
Gale Anne Hurd, who worked with him on films including “Aliens” and “The Terminator,” said “Heaven just got a lot more fun with you in residence.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger said “he was best at being Bill.”
Tom Hanks called him “a wonderful man.”
Jeffrey Dean Morgan said “to know him is to love him.”
Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared with him in “True Lies,” wrote “Such a funny, talented, loving human.”
Aaron Paul called him “one of the greatest guys that I have ever met.”
Composer Bear McCreary said he was honored to have written him a theme for “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
