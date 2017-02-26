News of actor Bill Paxton’s surprising death after heart surgery swept the entertainment industry on Oscar morning. The actor, who was 61, appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including “Big Love,” “Aliens,” “Titanic” and “Twister.”

Gale Anne Hurd, who worked with him on films including “Aliens” and “The Terminator,” said “Heaven just got a lot more fun with you in residence.”

I always knew you were an angel, Bill. Heaven just got a lot more fun with you in residence. Love you always… #RIP #BillPaxton https://t.co/gVV2SskfYg — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) February 26, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger said “he was best at being Bill.”

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

My fave thing about Bill Paxton was he saw his wife Louise on a London bus 30 yrs ago & never let her go. Everyone loved Bill. 💔 pic.twitter.com/xJESxj6OpX — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 26, 2017

Tom Hanks called him “a wonderful man.”

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Jeffrey Dean Morgan said “to know him is to love him.”

Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 26, 2017

Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared with him in “True Lies,” wrote “Such a funny, talented, loving human.”

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Aaron Paul called him “one of the greatest guys that I have ever met.”

Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017

Composer Bear McCreary said he was honored to have written him a theme for “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”