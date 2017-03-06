Bill Paxton died of stroke following surgery to address an aortic aneurysm, his death certificate reveals.

According to the document, obtained by TMZ, Paxton had undergone valve replacement surgery on Feb. 14 to correct the heart condition, when complications occurred and he suffered the stroke.

Paxton died on Feb. 25, 11 days after the surgery. He was 61.

A prolific actor, Paxton appeared in a range of films including “Titanic,” “Aliens,” and “Twister.” He recently starred in the Canadian coming-of-age thriller “Mean Dreams,” and he will also appear in the Emma Watson-Tom Hanks thriller “The Circle,” which will be released in April. Paxton also held a lead role as Detective Frank Rourke in the CBS crime-thriller series “Training Day,” which paid tribute to the star in a recent episode.

Storm chasers from around the globe also remembered the “Twister” star using the Spotter Network, lining up his initials across the infamous “tornado alley” in Kansas and Oklahoma.

James Cameron, who directed Paxton in “Titanic,” “Aliens,” “True Lies,” and “The Terminator,” said “the world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him.” Hollywood paid tribute to the actor during the Oscars; his death was noted by presenter Jennifer Aniston before the In Memoriam segment aired.