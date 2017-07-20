Bill Hader Eyeing Disney’s Female Santa Claus Film ‘Nicole’ With Anna Kendrick (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Bill Hader Nicole Disney
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Hader is in talks to co-star with Anna Kendrick in Disney’s upcoming female Santa Claus film “Nicole,” sources tell Variety.

“Miss Congeniality” scribe Marc Lawrence is directing and penning the script.

The story revolves around Santa’s daughter, presumably the titular Nicole, who is forced to take over the family business when her father retires and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight. Hader will play said brother.

Related

Aladdin Disney

‘Aladdin’: Disney Casts Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Susanne Todd is producing while Louie Provost is overseeing for Disney. Production is expected to start sometime this fall.

While this film is not related to the Tim Allen “Santa Clause” triology, Disney seems to be in the Kris Kringle business as they are also developing another holiday-themed project with Kevin Hart, “Dashing Through the Snow.”

Hader cut his teeth on the “Saturday Night Live” scene for ten years before leaving in 2014. He has since begun building a promising movie career as a leading man in comedy hits like “Train Wreck,” “The Skeleton Twins,” and even “The Angry Birds Movie.”

Hader is still finding time to work in the television medium as he is currently filming the HBO comedy series “Barry,” which he is exec producing and starring in. On the film side, Hader has lent his voice to a number of movies recently, including “Sausage Party” and “The Power Rangers” movie, as well as “The BFG.”

He is repped by UTA.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad