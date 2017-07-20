Bill Hader Eyeing Disney’s Female Santa Claus Film ‘Nicole’ With Anna Kendrick (EXCLUSIVE)

Bill Hader is in talks to co-star with Anna Kendrick in Disney’s upcoming female Santa Claus film “Nicole,” sources tell Variety.

“Miss Congeniality” scribe Marc Lawrence is directing and penning the script.

The story revolves around Santa’s daughter, presumably the titular Nicole, who is forced to take over the family business when her father retires and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight. Hader will play said brother.

Susanne Todd is producing while Louie Provost is overseeing for Disney. Production is expected to start sometime this fall.

While this film is not related to the Tim Allen “Santa Clause” triology, Disney seems to be in the Kris Kringle business as they are also developing another holiday-themed project with Kevin Hart, “Dashing Through the Snow.”

Hader cut his teeth on the “Saturday Night Live” scene for ten years before leaving in 2014. He has since begun building a promising movie career as a leading man in comedy hits like “Train Wreck,” “The Skeleton Twins,” and even “The Angry Birds Movie.”

Hader is still finding time to work in the television medium as he is currently filming the HBO comedy series “Barry,” which he is exec producing and starring in. On the film side, Hader has lent his voice to a number of movies recently, including “Sausage Party” and “The Power Rangers” movie, as well as “The BFG.”

