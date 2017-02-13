An authorized documentary about iconic rapper Notorious B.I.G. — tentatively titled “Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance” — is in development with Submarine Entertainment and ByStorm Film.

The companies made the announcement on Monday at the Berlin Film Festival. The project will be directed by the Malloys (Emmett Malloy and Brendan Malloy) and made in collaboration with Notorious B.I.G.’s estate and his mother Voletta Wallace. Submarine and ByStorm Films will service as co-producers.

Producers are the Malloys, David Koh, Dan Braun, Wayne Barrow, and Keith Miller. Executive producers are Wallace, Stanley Buchthal, Josh Taekman, Mark Pitts, and Josh Braun.

The film will feature Biggie’s music and focus on the impact of the his work around the world. Notorious B.I.G. — born Christopher George Latore Wallace — died in 1997 at the age of 23 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He only recorded two albums.

“It brings so much joy to my heart that my son Christopher’s music has made such an impact on the music community and his stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years, and still influencing the youth all over the world today,” Wallace said.

Emmett Malloy said, “The challenge of making a film about one of the most influential artists of my generation is what I live for as a filmmaker.”

Submarine has been involved in such recent music documentaries as “Searching for Sugarman,” “20 Feet From Stardom,” “Muscle Shoals,” “Nas: Time Is Illmatic,” “Good Ol’ Freda,” “The Wrecking Crew,” and “Miss Sharon Jones!”