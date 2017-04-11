The eighth movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “The Fate of the Furious,” charges into theaters this Friday.

With that in mind, it’s a good time to look back at the series, which all started back in 2001 with “The Fast and the Furious.” It didn’t take long for Universal, the studio behind the films, to realize that it had a hit on its hands; “2 Fast 2 Furious” followed in 2003, and after that came six sequels, including “Fate.”

The series has managed to retain much of its core cast through the series — Vin Diesel has appeared in every film except the second, and other cast members, including Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges have remained loyal (right on theme) to the movies throughout the years. Paul Walker had appeared in every film except “2 Fast 2 Furious” up until his death in 2013, making “Furious 7” his last movie.

