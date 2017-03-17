To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, arguably the biggest drinking holiday of the year, we looked at some of the best drunk moments to grace the silver screen. From Humphrey Bogart’s classic, heartbreaking “of all the gin joints” speech in “Casablanca,” to the utterly ridiculous scene in “Team America” when the puppets spew their guts up, here are the 28 best drunk scenes on film.

“Leaving Las Vegas” — Booze Run

Although not a traditional “drunk scene,” the opening scene of “Leaving Las Vegas” — which sees Nicolas Cage’s Ben Sanderson dancing through a liquor aisle piling his cart sky high with booze — is as good a prelude to this list as any.

“Arthur” — Introducing Princess Gloria

Dudley Moore’s Arthur spends the majority of the film tipping back drinks, but his introduction of “Princess Gloria” to his aunt and uncle at a restaurant — and his insistence that Rhode Island could “beat the crap out of” her country in a war — is a standout.

“Team America: World Police” — Three Types of People

Not known for shying away for the disgusting, crass, or ridiculous, this scene from Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s “Team America: World Police” finds the main character, Gary Johnston, drinking his sorrows away in a bar before being offered up some uninvited advice that makes him lose his lunch. After hilariously stumbling into an alley, Johnston continues to ralph while being ridiculed by a stranger for giving up on his dreams.

“Bridesmaids” — Airplane Scene

On a flight that finds Kristen Wiig’s Annie stuck in coach while the rest of her group enjoys the first-class experience, she pounds a few drinks (and some medication), and continuously tries to sneak past a flight attendant to an upgraded seat. The situation turns dire when Ben Falcone’s air marshal gets involved.

“Animal House” — Jack Daniels Chug

In one of the most popular scenes in the entire film, Bluto (John Belushi) — worked into a frenzy after their fraternity is raided — becomes an instant college icon as he chugs an entire bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey.

“Casablanca” — “Of All the Gin Joints…”

In one of the greatest scenes in cinema, Sam (Dooley Wilson) tinkles away at the piano while Humphrey Bogart’s Rick drinks away his sorrows before delivering one of the most famous lines in film: “Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walked into mine.”

“Good Will Hunting” — Bar Scene/Apples

At a Harvard bar, Will Hunting (Matt Damon) calls out a pompous Harvard student who’s talking down to his friend Chuckie (Ben Affleck). Later, after scoring the number of the girl they were both pining for, Will tracks down the student and offers up the savage burn, “Do you like apples? Well, I got her number! How do you like them apples?”

“Superbad” — Cop Car Ride

After a raucous night, McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), Officer Slater (Bill Hader), and Officer Michaels (Seth Rogen) crank up Van Halen’s “Panama” and spin donuts in an empty parking lot before trashing and burning the cop car to hide the evidence.

“Wedding Singer” — Love Stinks

A heartbroken Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler) hijacks the wedding he’s performing at — “Well, I have a microphone, and you don’t, so you will listen to EVERY DAMN WORD I HAVE TO SAY!” — before he breaks out his off-the-cuff “Love Stinks.” Not to be outdone, Drew Barrymore’s Julia has an epic drinking scene of her own.

“The Shining” — Jack and Lloyd

An increasingly off-kilter Jack (Jack Nicholson) falls off the wagon and begins drinking with a ghostly bartender in the hotel’s ballroom. “You set ’em up and I’ll knock ’em back, Lloyd. One by one.”

“Can’t Hardly Wait” — Paradise City

William Lichter (Charlie Korsmo) finds his way into a graduation party with the cool kids, where he has his first beer. He proceeds to blow the roof off while singing “Paradise City.”

“The World’s End” — Bar Fight

While the entire film could be considered one massive drunken scene, the bar fight between the friends and the Blanks — including Gary (Simon Pegg) struggling to finish his pint during the brawl — is at the top.

“Goodfellas” — Do I Amuse You?

A good time around a table with drinks gets tense quickly as Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) takes offense to Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) saying he’s funny.

“Cocktail” — Last Barman Poet

A crowd insisting a barman scream poetry through the bar might be the drunkest demand ever. Tom Cruise’s Brian Flanagan is happy to oblige, though, with lines like “I am the world’s last barman poet / I see America drinking the fabulous cocktails I make / Americans getting stinky on something I stir or shake.”

“Star Trek: First Contact” — Troi Gets Drunk

Counselor Troi has one too many.

“Jaws” — Indianapolis Speech

After drunkenly showing off scars and swapping war stories, Quint retells the tale of his time aboard the USS Indianapolis and why he has such a hatred of sharks.

“Billy Madison” — Penguin

Spoiled, rich boy Billy Madison drunkenly chases a human-sized penguin around the grounds of his house using a golf cart in an absurd opening to an absurd movie.

“Sixteen Candles” — Here Comes the Tipsy Bride

Sam’s (Molly Ringwald) sister Ginny (Blanche Baker) struggles to make it up the aisle after taking too many painkillers.

“10 Things I Hate About You” — Dancing

A usually-reserved Kat (Julia Stiles) gets drunk at a party and starts dancing on a table before being taken outside by Patrick (Heath Ledger) and puking on him.

“Apocalypse Now” — Hotel Freakout

In this famous scene that saw Martin Sheen go full method — and off script when he punched a mirror and slashed open his hand — Captain Benjamin Willard freaks out in a hotel room.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” — Drinking Competition

Marion (Karen Allan) shows off her drinking prowess in Nepal when she is challenged to a shot-for-shot competition.

“E.T.” — E.T. and Elliot Get Drunk

Thanks to a strong psychic connection between the squat alien and the boy who found him, when E.T. starts popping Coors at home and gets sloshed, Elliot also feels the effects miles away at school.

“Identity Thief” — Bar Scene

After a night of spending someone else’s cash at a bar, Diana (Melissa McCarthy) is taken away by the cops. But before she can be breathalyzed, she vomits all over the device.

“Hot Fuzz” — Getting Drunk With Beers

After a heavy night of drinking, Sergeant Angel (Simon Pegg) and PC Butterman (Nick Frost) help drunken rich man George Merchant back to his mansion before his untimely demise.

“Heat” — Drunk Dancing

Mullins (Melissa McCarthy) helps her partner Ashburn (Sandra Bullock) unwind at a dive bar.

“North by Northwest” — Police Station

In the midst of intense thriller “North by Northwest,” Cary Grant gets to stumble around a police station as a completely intoxicated Roger Thornhill.

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin” — F—ing French Toast

After a night at the club, Andy (Steve Carell) gets a drunken ride from Nicky (Leslie Mann), who’s much more interested in dancing, sleeping, and looking for “f—ing french toast” than paying attention to the road.

“Old School” — Going Streaking

In perhaps the greatest — or at least most-quoted — drunk scene ever, Will Ferrell’s naked Frank the Tank proudly informs a large crowd, “We’re going streaking through that quad and into the gymnasium!”