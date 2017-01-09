The 2017 awards season kicked off with Sunday’s Golden Globes.

In addition to the winners, there was plenty of interest in the fashion.

Despite forecasts of heavy rain, the weather gods were kind to the Globes, with temperatures hitting 80 degrees in Beverly Hills. Celebrities breathed a sigh of relief knowing they could walk the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton without getting their couture wet.

Perennially best dressed star Viola Davis beamed like a ray of sunshine in her yellow Michael Kors dress, while Natalie Portman channeled Jackie Kennedy in a sophisticated Prada gown.

Sadly, Emma Stone picked a color that washed her fair coloring out; “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christine also suffered the same problem.

We had two princess moments courtesy of Young Hollywood stars Lily Collins and Hailee Steinfeld, who both stepped out in breathtaking ballgowns.

Skin was definitely in, with Jessica Biel, Kristen Bell and Blake Lively opting for plunging necklines. But there is such a thing as being too sexy — just ask model Emily Ratajkowski!

Click on the Launch Gallery below to see the best and worst dressed stars at the 2017 Golden Globes. Do you agree with our choices?