Last week, we asked Variety readers who will win best actor at the Oscars (Casey Affleck!). Now, we’re asking you to look into your crystal balls again: which actress will take home the top prize?

Emma Stone is seen as the frontrunner, as her “La La Land” is widely expected to dominate at the Feb. 26 show. However, others bet on Isabelle Huppert, who won for “Elle” at the Golden Globes, or Natalie Portman for her wrenching portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in “Jackie.”

Of course, you should never count out awards queen Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins,” and critically adored Ruth Negga could still win the prize for “Loving.” Who will win? Weigh in below.