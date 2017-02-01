The race is officially on. As we near the Oscars on Feb. 26, we’ll be breaking down who has the best shot at awards glory, but we want to hear from you.
At the SAG Awards on Sunday, Denzel Washington was a relative surprise when he took home the trophy for best lead actor for “Fences.” Will he repeat the victory at the Oscars?
Then again, “Manchester by the Sea” star Casey Affleck is largely the favorite. That doesn’t mean that Ryan Gosling, whose “La La Land” has been sweeping awards season, can’t take the prize. And don’t count out dark horses Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”).
Who do you think will win? Weigh in below!
Casey is a better actor than his brother. Denzel was wonderful but Casey should win the oscar.
La la land will win Best picture and I love the movie.
Moonlight is the best film of 2016.
Boyhood was the best film of 2014 and lost.
Casey Affleck is not an actor. He is a brother of a movie star with clout. Denzel IS an actor and a powerful one at that. Good luck man.