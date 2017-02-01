The race is officially on. As we near the Oscars on Feb. 26, we’ll be breaking down who has the best shot at awards glory, but we want to hear from you.

At the SAG Awards on Sunday, Denzel Washington was a relative surprise when he took home the trophy for best lead actor for “Fences.” Will he repeat the victory at the Oscars?

Then again, “Manchester by the Sea” star Casey Affleck is largely the favorite. That doesn’t mean that Ryan Gosling, whose “La La Land” has been sweeping awards season, can’t take the prize. And don’t count out dark horses Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”).

