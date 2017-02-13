“Romans,” the priest-abuse drama starring Orlando Bloom, has been pre-bought up by a raft of distributors at the EFM, where Wide Management is shopping the pic.

Directed by Ludwig and Paul Shammasian (“The Pyramid Texts”), the movie stars Bloom as middle-aged man who struggles to come to terms with the abuse he suffered by a local priest during his childhood.

Wide Management has sold the film to Latin America, Portugal (A2 Filmes), CIS (AKM Movie Distribution), and Spain (La Aventura Audiovisual). Wide Management has also closed a U.S. deal, which will soon be unveiled.

“Romans,” now in post, is produced by Sheetal Vinod Talwar of WSG Entertainment, James Harris and Mark Lane of The Tea Shop & Film Company, and Jasper Graham of Dreamscape Films.

Meanwhile, Wide Management has sold Jacky Katu’s “Crazy in Love” to Japan (New Select), and Germany (Neue Donau), as well as Adriano Giotti’s “Sex Cowboys” to Germany (Neue Donau) and South Korea (Scene & Sound).