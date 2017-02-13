Three prestigious prizes given each year at the Berlinale Co-Production Market have been awarded to films from Germany, Turkey and Serbia.

The Eurimages Co-Production Development Award has been awarded to Anne Zohra Berrached’s “The Wife of the Pilot.” The Eurimages prize was announced Sunday evening, the first day of the market, and comes with an endowment of €20,000 ($21,277) intended as a development grant. Germany’s Razor Film Produktion presented the project in Berlin.

Monday saw two more prizes announced. Turkey’s “The Bus to Amerika,” produced by Nefes Polat and directed by Derya Durmaz, received the VFF Talent Highlight Award. The $10,640 prize has been offered by the Munich-based Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film und Fernsehproduzenten since 2004 to recognize a promising project by an up-and-coming filmmaker selected from the Berlinale’s Talent Project Market. Other nominated projects, “Shock Labor” from Cuban producer Maria Carla del Rio and “Tomorrow is a Long Time” from Singapore producer Jeremy Chua also receive $1,064 and an opportunity to pitch their projects at the Co-Production Market.

The ARTE International Prize went to Serbian-French co-production “Lost Country,” from Serbian director Vladimir Perisic. The $6,380 prize recognizes an artistically outstanding project selected from among all 36 titles offered at the Co-Production Market. “Lost Country” was presented in Berlin by Serbia’s Trilema Films and KinoElektron and MPM Film of France.

The winners were selected by jury, whose members included Pablo Perez de Lema from Spain, Leontine Petit from the Netherlands and Manfred Schmidt from Germany.

The Co-Production Market, now in its 14th edition, runs Feb. 12-15 at the European Film Market alongside the Berlin Film Festival. It offers producers of 36 selected narrative feature projects the opportunity to meet potential co-producers and financiers. Over its four-day span, 600 participants take part in more than 1,200 individual meetings.