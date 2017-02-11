BERLIN– Diane Kruger and Marine Vacth will star opposite ballet dancer Vasily Tkachenko in “Nureyev.”

The ambitious biopic will mark the acting debut of Tkachenko, who appeared “Swan Lake 3D – Live From the Mariinsky Theatre” in 2013.

TF1 Studio has acquired international sales rights to the project and has already pre-sold it to Japan’s Kino Films.

“Nureyev” is expected to differ from the rival Nureyev project “The White Crow,” directed by Ralph Fiennes; it will focus on milestones in Nureyev’s life, beginning with his defection in Paris and his rise to prominence, his encounters with Clara Saint, Yves Saint Laurent and dancer Margot Fonteyn, his international career as part of The Royal Ballet and eventually his return to Paris in the 1980s as head of Paris Opera, guiding the opera into its golden age.

“This biopic of Nureyev will center on the bright side of this amazing character, a man who is bigger than life, a visionary who changed the ballet forever, reinterpreting timeless classics and fighting conservatism. He dedicated his life to his art,” said Sabine Chemaly, who handles international sales at TF1 Studio.

The film is produced Wassim Beji at Wy Prods. (“Based on a True Story”) and Olivier Delbosc at Curiosa Films (“The Midwife”) with an estimated budget of 9 million euros ($9.75 million).

Tkachenko will star as Nureyev in the first portion of film, which will feature many ballet scenes. Alex Brendemuhl (“From the Land of the Moon”) will play the older Nureyev.

The producers have acquired rights to the choreography of Nureyev and will shoot the movie at Paris Opera and The Royal Ballet, among other locations.

Lensing will begin June 26.