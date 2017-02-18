The Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear for best film went to Ildikó Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul” on Saturday. “Felicite,” directed by Alain Gomis, won the Silver Beast grand jury prize.

The Silver Bear Alfred Bauer prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives went to Agnieszka Holland’s “Spoor.”

Aki Kaurismäki won the best director award for “The Other Side of Hope,” Kim Min-hee, star of “On the Beach at Night Alone,” won the best actress Silver Bear, while Georg Friedrich won the best actor award for his performance in “Bright Nights.”

Sebastián Lelio and Gonzalo Maza accepted on behalf of “A Fantastic Woman,” which won the best screenplay award. Dana Bunescu, editor of “Ana, Mon Amour,” won the outstanding artistic contribution award.

Spanish director Carla Simon’s “Summer of 1993” won the first feature award, while “Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)” by Raed Andoni earned the award for original documentary.

Karam Ghossein’s Lebanese entry “Street of Death,” Esteban Arrangoiz Julien’s “Ensueno en la Pradera” and Diogo Costa Amarante’s “Cidade Pequena” were the first three Berlinale winners announced. The films won the Audi short film award, the silver bear for short film and gold bear for short film, respectively.

Of the 24 films that screened in the 67th Berlin Film Festival’s competition section, 18 vied for the top prizes, among them such international productions as Oren Moverman’s “The Dinner,” starring Richard Gere; Stanley Tucci’s “Final Portrait,” with Geoffrey Rush and Armie Hammer; Agnieszka Holland’s “Spoor”; Aki Kaurismäki’s “The Other Side of Hope”; Gurinder Chadha’s “Viceroy’s House”; and Volker Schlöndorff’s “Return to Montauk.”

A total of 399 films unspooled in all of the festival’s various sections.

With an estimated half a million admissions and more than 300,000 tickets sold, the Berlinale is considered the largest publicly attended film festival in the world.

