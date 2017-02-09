Sales house Latido Films has closed two distribution deals on Adolfo Martínez’s “Rescue Under Fire,” one of Spain’s building body of war films, and one of the most ambitious.

Tokyo’s Aya Pro has pre-bought Japanese rights; in Spain, the film opens wide on March 10, handled by eOne.

On the eve of Berlin’s European Film Market, “Rescue” has sparked a bidding war from distributors in China and Korea; companies from France, Italy and Latin America, among other territories, are showing strong interest, according to Latido Films CEO Antonio Saura.

“Rescue Under Fire” is set up at Tornasol Films (“The Secret in Their Eyes”).

Based on events that happened in 2012 in the north of Bala Murghab in Afghanistan, the pic follows the crew of a medical helicopter that suffered an accident while aiding a Spanish-American division. The Spanish Army has but one night to organize the rescue, while Taliban troops started surrounding the crew.

Ariadna Gil (“Living Is Easy with Eyes Closed”), Roberto Alamo, a Goya Award winner last Saturday night for Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “May God Save Us,” Antonio Garrido (“Fin”), and Raúl Mérida (“Tres 60”) star.

Movie marks Adolfo Martínez’s directorial debut after working in L.A. as a storyboard artist on Disney’s “The Jungle Book” and second unit director in Warner-Columbia’s “Terminator: Salvation.”

Pubcaster RTVE and Telefonica’s paybox Movistar Plus pre-bought “Rescue,” which has been supported by the Spanish Army.