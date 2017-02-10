Participant Media and AC Films have partnered with Ai Weiwei on the artist’s latest documentary “Human Flow,” it was announced Friday at the Berlin Film Festival. Ai has been working on the feature-length film, which he described as “a big global study on refugees,” over the past year. It is currently in post-production.

“There is no better place than being here in Berlin at this critical moment to announce this powerful film to a global audience,” said David Linde, CEO of Participant Media. “We are thrilled to be working with an artist and filmmaker of Ai Weiwei’s caliber and exceptional vision to tell this essential story.”

Produced by Ai Weiwei, Chin-chin Yap, and Heino Deckert the film explores the on-going humanitarian crisis through footage and interviews in more than 22 countries. Andy Cohen of AC Films serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann of Participant Media.

“There is no refugee crisis, only a human crisis,” said Ai Weiwei in a video posted on his Instagram page and on Participant’s Facebook page. “We can see in dealing with refugees we lost our very basic values. “Human Flow” is a personal journey, an attempt to understand the conditions of humanity in our days,” he added in a statement.