Richard Gere, at the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of his latest film, “The Dinner,” met on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the current situation in Tibet.

Gere serves as chair of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), which works to promote human rights and democratic freedoms for Tibetans. Founded in 1988, ICT maintains offices in Washington, D.C., and in various European cities, including Berlin and London, as well as in Dharamsala, India.

On Wednesday, Gere also met with German Green Party politician and Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth to also discuss Tibet as well as the political situation in the U.S.

“The Dinner,” written and directed by Oren Moverman, screens in competition at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday. In it, Gere stars as a candidate running for governor who is forced to deal with a terrible crime committed by his and his brother’s children. Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall, and Chloë Sevigny also star.