BERLIN — Buenos Aires-based sales company Meikincine has taken worldwide sales rights outside Chile to Lissette Orozco’s first documentary feature “Adriana’s Pact,” which world premiered Feb. 14 at the Berlinale’s Panorama Dokumente Section.

In “Adriana,” a woman living in Australia is arrested and accused of having collaborated with Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. She will confront the reality of her country’s history and that of her family. Based on a true case, Adriana worked as a personal assistant to Manuel Contreras, the head of Pinochet’s secret police, who died two years ago. the film is directed by the protagonist’s niece.

“Adriana” is produced by Gabriela Sandoval, Carlos Núñez and Benjamin Band at Chile’s Storyboard Media as well, as Orozco’s Salmón Producciones, in association with Carnada Films, Ursus Films, La Post -all from Chile- and Colombia’s 235.

During its development stage “Adriana” received support from the Tribeca Film Institute. Project also took a first award at in Chile and Best Pitch at Mexico’s DocsDF.

“Adriana” has been selected for March’s 32nd Guadalajara Film Festival.

Film marks the first documentary on Meikincine’ slate, which also takes in Salvador del Solar’s “Magallanes,” Daniel Rodríguez Risco’s “Seven Seeds.”

“We had no doubts after watching ‘Adriana’ as we felt deeply moved by this special and sensitive film and also very touched by Lissette´s courage to share, research and face her personal story,” Meikincine’s director Lucia Meik told Variety.

Orozco explained that her aunt Adriana was an idol of her’s when she was a child. “I had privileged access to a story which confronts my aunt and the dark secrets of my country,” Orozco said.