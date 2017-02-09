Latido Films will handle international sales to “Chavela,” a documentary on this hugely influential Mexico-raised singer from directors Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi.

Featuring key figures in her life, such as Pedro Almodovar, “Chavela” world premieres at the Berlin Festival on Feb. 9 where Latido will introduce it to buyers.

Vargas’ friendship, maybe passionate affair, with Frida Kahlo and her epic drinking binges are the stuff of legend. She was also a muse for many.

Produced out of New York-based Aubin Pictures, founded by Gund, “Chavela” is inspired by footage shot by Gund when living in Mexico City in the winter of 1992 when she managed to meet Vargas and and videotaped their conversation.

“’Chavela’ is not merely an homage or a biography. It is a salute to freedom and integrity. ‘Chavela’ confronts the issues of this current, complicated political period, thus making it a timely and much-needed documentary,” said Latido’s Antonio Saura.